May 31, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 6, 2019
1. Carrie Underwood
At the CMT Music Awards, Carrie Underwood served up a major dose of glam in a Michael Cinco mini dress, Djula earrings, and Noudar rings.
-
June 6, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out looking ready for summer in a satin Sally LaPointe blouse and skirt and Tom Ford pumps.
-
June 6, 2019
3. Kate Bosworth
During the CMT Music Awards, Kate Bosworth made a stylish statement in a shimmery Prabal Gurung gown, David Webb jewelry, and Jimmy Choo sandals and clutch.
-
June 6, 2019
4. Mindy Kaling
While promoting Late Night, Mindy Kaling looked absolutely beautiful in a Marni sweater and skirt. White Christian Louboutin pumps added a stylish contrast to her look.
-
June 6, 2019
5. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian went shopping in a khaki suit, black boots, rectangle sunglasses, and mini top-handle bag.
