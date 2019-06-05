May 30, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 5, 2019
1. Sophie Turner
Before heading into the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios, Sophie Turner waved to the cameras while wearing a belted blazer, button hem trousers, cateye sunglasses, and leather pumps. We can't forget to mention her fancy Louis Vuitton cell phone case.
-
June 5, 2019
2. Jennifer Lawrence
At the premiere of Dark Phoenix, Jennifer Lawrence looked elegant in a black Dior gown and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
June 5, 2019
3. Zendaya
Zendaya wore a dreamy Nina Ricci dress with Le Silla pumps to the premiere of HBO's Euphoria.
-
June 5, 2019
4. Alicia Keys
At an event for The Gordon Parks Foundation, Alicia Keys stunned in a cape dress, gold heels, and a Judith Leiber boombox clutch.
-
June 5, 2019
5. Alexandra Shipp
Alexandra Shipp looked beautiful in a Christopher John Rogers pleated gown at the Dark Phoenix premiere.
