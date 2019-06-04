May 29, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless at the CFDA Awards when she showed up in a custom Ralph Lauren crop top and coordinating drawstring skirt.
-
June 4, 2019
2. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid stunted in a head-to-toe Fenty look, which included a white denim dress and matching neon glasses and pointed-toe sandals.
-
June 4, 2019
3. Ciara
During the 2019 CFDA Awards, Ciara made heads turn in a see-through Vera Wang gown and platform heels.
-
June 4, 2019
4. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra showed a little skin in a thigh-high slit Galia Lahav gown with chainmail details and Chopard jewelry.
-
June 4, 2019
5. Sophie Turner
At the premiere of Chasing Happiness, Sophie Turner looked absolutely beautiful in a metallic Paco Rabbane gown.
June 4, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez left everyone speechless at the CFDA Awards when she showed up in a custom Ralph Lauren crop top and coordinating drawstring skirt.
Must Reads
May 28, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Taylor Swift's Adorable Summer Dress Is About to Sell Out
May 24, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Rebel Wilson Had a Serious Disney Princess Moment at Cannes
May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kris Jenner’s Puff-Sleeve Dress Is Giving Us '80s-Prom Vibes
May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jessica Alba Just Wore the Trendy Blogger Line That's Taking Over Instagram
May 21, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Chrissy Teigen Proves She's a Hot Mama in a Pink Mini Dress
May 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kate Middleton's Casually Cool Outfit Is Like Nothing We've Seen Her Wear Before
May 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM