May 28, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 3, 2019
1. Emily Ratajkowski
At the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Emily Ratajkowski paired a poppy, open-back Maryam Nassir Zadeh blouse with a khaki skirt and belt. A Carolina Santo Dominigo bag ($575; orchardmile.com), Rixx sunglasses, and Andrea Wazen mules completed her look.
-
June 3, 2019
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore attended the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in a multicolor pleated dress with a tuxedo jacket and leather mules — all by Givenchy.
-
June 3, 2019
3. Tessa Thompson
While promoting Men in Black: International, Tessa Thompson made a stylish statement in a sparkly Lanvin dress and crystal-embellished heels by Amina Muadi ($900; farfetch.com).
-
June 3, 2019
4. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence wore a pretty Rosie Assoulin dress ($2,395; thewebster.com) with cross-over buttons and a floral skirt to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
-
June 3, 2019
5. Regina Hall
At the Inspiration Awards, Regina Hall looked beautiful in a chambray dress with a sweetheart neckline and Tamara Mellon heels.
June 3, 20191 of 5
Emily Ratajkowski
At the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Emily Ratajkowski paired a poppy, open-back Maryam Nassir Zadeh blouse with a khaki skirt and belt. A Carolina Santo Dominigo bag ($575; orchardmile.com), Rixx sunglasses, and Andrea Wazen mules completed her look.
Must Reads
May 24, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Rebel Wilson Had a Serious Disney Princess Moment at Cannes
May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kris Jenner’s Puff-Sleeve Dress Is Giving Us '80s-Prom Vibes
May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jessica Alba Just Wore the Trendy Blogger Line That's Taking Over Instagram
May 21, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Chrissy Teigen Proves She's a Hot Mama in a Pink Mini Dress
May 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kate Middleton's Casually Cool Outfit Is Like Nothing We've Seen Her Wear Before
May 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Bella Hadid Shuts Down Cannes Film Festival in a Dreamy See-Through Gown
May 16, 2019 @ 10:15 AM