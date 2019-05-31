May 24, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 31, 2019
1. Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian put a cool twist on the animal print trend with python pants from the men's section at ASOS ($38; asos.com), a brown bodysuit, and clear heels.
-
May 31, 2019
2. Tracee Ellis Ross
No need for a gown. Tracee Ellis Ross stunned at the premiere of Amazon's Late Night in a Max Mara trench coat ($1,201; farfetch.com), brown pumps, and a beige clutch.
-
May 31, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
While out and about in London, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a David Koma turtleneck dress with fringed details. A black belt, and pointed-toe Casadei pumps completed her look.
-
May 31, 2019
4. Mindy Kaling
At the premiere of Late Night, Mindy Kaling looked absolutely beautiful in a Valentino mini dress, Stuart Weitzman heels, and Gismondi 1754 jewelry.
-
May 31, 2019
5. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon made an elegant statement in a sheer-sleeve blouse, orange pencil skirt, Jennifer Meyer earrings, suede pumps, and oversized sunglasses.
May 31, 20191 of 5
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian put a cool twist on the animal print trend with python pants from the men's section at ASOS ($38; asos.com), a brown bodysuit, and clear heels.
Must Reads
May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kris Jenner’s Puff-Sleeve Dress Is Giving Us '80s-Prom Vibes
May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Jessica Alba Just Wore the Trendy Blogger Line That's Taking Over Instagram
May 21, 2019 @ 11:45 AM
Chrissy Teigen Proves She's a Hot Mama in a Pink Mini Dress
May 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kate Middleton's Casually Cool Outfit Is Like Nothing We've Seen Her Wear Before
May 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Bella Hadid Shuts Down Cannes Film Festival in a Dreamy See-Through Gown
May 16, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Yara Shahidi Shows Us a Stylish Way to Wear the Neon Trend
May 15, 2019 @ 9:45 AM