May 23, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 30, 2019
1. Sarah Jessica Parker
For the premiere of The Starry Messenger, Sarah Jessica Parker gave us a stylish lesson in mixing metallics by pairing a silvery J. Mendel dress with bronze SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps. A statement necklace, Saskia Diez bangles, and Rebecca Minkoff’s Karlie Chain bag completed her look.
May 30, 2019
2. Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Anniston demonstrated the power of a great blazer, tailored trousers, and a classic Chanel bag while leave the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios.
May 30, 2019
3. Nicole Kidman
While promoting the new season of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman paired a plaid blazer over a pink flowy dress by Alexander McQueen.
May 30, 2019
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon glammed things up in a blue Monique Lhuillier dress, purple Salvatore Ferragamo bag, and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
May 30, 2019
5. Zoë Kravitz
During the Big Little Lies premiere, Zoë Kravitz stunned in a crystal-embellished Saint Laurent dress, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and black sandals.
