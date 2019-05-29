May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 29, 2019
1. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus stepped out in London in a white T-shirt, which was layered with a purple and gold vest and Chanel necklaces. Black trousers and Gucci sunglasses ($435; farfetch.com) anchored her retro look.
-
May 29, 2019
2. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon waved to the cameras while promoting Big Little Lies in a sleek Roland Mouret dress ($1,530; neimanmarcus.com) with Mizuki earrings, black pumps, and matching shades.
-
May 29, 2019
3. Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown completely stunned at the premiere of Godzilla in a Dior gown, Selim Mouzannar jewelry, and a Judith Leiber heart bag.
-
May 29, 2019
4. Naomi Campbell
While out and about in Rome, Naomi Campbell paired a multi-color dress with Sacai x Nike sneakers.
-
May 29, 2019
5. Bryce Dallas Howard
During a visit to the Sirius XM studios to promote Rocketman, Bryce Dallas Howard posed in a green Alaïa dress and coordinating pumps.
