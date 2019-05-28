May 22, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
May 28, 2019
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift stopped by a radio station in Paris while wearing a Self Portriat yellow floral dress ($286; farfetch.com) and Jimmy Choo platform sandals ($495; mytheresa.com).
May 28, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez loves her Balmain blazers. This time she wore a pink one with skinny jeans, Jennifer Fisher hoops, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
May 28, 2019
4. Bella Hadid
During the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco, Bella Hadid anchored an all-white outfit with Converse high-top sneakers ($55; nordstrom.com).
May 28, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attended a Mariah Carey concert in a red jacket, silky turtleneck, tailored pants, a Chanel belt, and Bulgari bag.
