Look of the Day
May 24, 2019
1. Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson channeled her inner Princess Aurora at the Cannes amFAR Gala, stepping out in a custom cobalt blue, off-the-shoulder Sachin & Babi gown, which she paired with a sparkling “R” necklace from Nigora Tabayer.
May 24, 2019
2. Kendall Jenner
After debuting the Giambattista Valli x H&M collaboration, Kendall Jenner changed into a yellow animal print mini-dress for the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
May 24, 2019
3. Allison Williams
Allison Williams hit the streets on NYC in Ralph Lauren with Kavant & Sharart jewelry.
May 24, 2019
4. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman wowed in a black gown at the Giorgio Armani Cruise 2020 Show in Tokyo, Japan.
May 24, 2019
5. Logan Browning
Logan Browning looked pretty in a pink in NYC while promoting Netflix's The Perfection.
