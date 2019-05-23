May 17, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 23, 2019
1. Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner attended the Fresh Air Fund’s Spring Benefit wearing an all-black throwback look, which included an ‘80s-inspired puff-sleeve dress, dotted tights, and ankle-strap heels. She finished things off with a small satin purse and diamond jewels.
-
May 23, 2019
2. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo paired a chic beige PVC dress with tortoise shell sunglasses for a photocall in Cannes.
-
May 23, 2019
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde hit the streets in NYC wearing a leopard print top with a belted black skirt to promote her directorial debut of Booksmart.
-
May 23, 2019
4. Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima dazzled at the premiere of Oh Mercy! during the Cannes Film Festival in a sparkly blue gown with a thigh-high slit.
-
May 23, 2019
5. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks wore a printed floral dress from Michael Kors while promoting her Hulu series Shrill.
