May 16, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Look of the Day
May 22, 2019
1. Jessica Alba
During an event at The Wing, Jessica Alba in a blazer and pants ($188; revolve.com) from the Song of Style collection and KBH Jewelsl.
May 22, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning brought an extra dose of glam to the Cannes red carpet in Christian Dior sheer blouse, flare skirt, black hat, and criss-cross pumps.
May 22, 2019
3. Allison Williams
Allison Williams completely wowed in a Monse blouse, Ralph Lauren pants, a plaid coat by Alexa Chung, and Jimmy Choo heels.
May 22, 2019
5. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie made heads turn in a Chanel dress over sparkly pants. We can't forget to mention the choker and pointed-toe boots.
