May 15, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 21, 2019
1. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen stepped out in a bubblegum pink mini dress for an event with Pepsi.
-
May 21, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
During an event in Cannes, Elle Fanning stunned in a Prada gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and Chopard jewelry.
-
May 21, 2019
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton won best dressed wedding guest in a blue Erdem dress, Cartier jewelry, and Castaner wedges.
-
May 21, 2019
4. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning nailed her first Cannes look in a Rodarte gown, Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, and Chopard jewelry.
-
May 21, 2019
5. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attended the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in a floral dress and lace booties.
May 21, 20191 of 5
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen stepped out in a bubblegum pink mini dress for an event with Pepsi.
Must Reads
May 14, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Gabrielle Union Just Combined Summer's Biggest Trends Into One Outfit
May 13, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Katy Perry's Take On Florals for Spring Is Actually Groundbreaking
May 10, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Victoria Beckham Is Making a Case for This Polarizing Shoe Trend
May 9, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Halle Berry Found the Perfect Day-to-Night Summer Dress
May 8, 2019 @ 10:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives Us a Stylish Lesson in Date-Night Dressing.
May 7, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Brought the Under-Boob Trend to the Met Gala
May 6, 2019 @ 9:30 AM