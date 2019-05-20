May 14, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
May 20, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton attended the Chelsea Flower Show in an eyelet button-down blouse by M.I.H. Jeans, khaki capris by Massimo Dutti, and white Superga sneakers ($70; amazon.com).
May 20, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning posed for the cameras during the Women in Motion Awards while wearing a strapless Dior gown.
May 20, 2019
3. Aja Naomi King
Aja Naomi King stunned at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in a peach Zac Posen gown.
May 20, 2019
4. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek kept things elegant in a crystal-embellished Gucci gown during the Women in Motion Awards.
May 20, 2019
5. Elsa Hosk
Elsa Hosk wowed in a pastel-hued Etro gown during the Cannes Film Festival celebration.
