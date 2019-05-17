May 13, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 17, 2019
1. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a sheer Christian Dior gown, Bulgari jewelry, and PVC Christian Louboutin heels ($1,195; net-a-porter.com).
-
May 17, 2019
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union stunned wearing Altuzarra separates from the latest Pre-Fall collection and Sergio Rossi heels ($850; orchardmile.com).
-
May 17, 2019
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore dazzled in a Givenchy Haute Couture gown and cape. Chopard jewels added the perfect finishing touches to her look.
-
May 17, 2019
4. Amber Heard
Amber Heard hit the streets in Cannes while wearing a beige tank top tucked into a Nanushka vegan leather skirt ($450; modaoperandi.com).
-
May 17, 2019
5. Priyanka Chopra
At the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra wore a Roberto Cavalli Couture gradient gown, Christian Louboutin satin pumps ($725; net-a-porter.com), and Chopard Jewelry.
