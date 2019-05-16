May 10, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
May 16, 2019
1. Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi mastered the neon trend while wearing a Sies Marjan colorblock dress and neon Sophia Webster pumps.
-
May 16, 2019
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore stunned on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a Louis Vuitton gown with a leather cape and Chopard jewelry.
-
May 16, 2019
3. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba took on the day in a striped dress, white pointed-toe pumps, and a coordinating handbag.
-
May 16, 2019
4. Halle Berry
At the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, Halle Berry wore a leather romper by Teresa Helbig, Ileana Makri jewelry, and Oscar Tiye sandals ($468; farfetch.com).
-
May 16, 2019
5. Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid mastered the head-to-toe beige trend during a party in Cannes while wearing a Dior skirt, long-sleeve crop top, and suede pumps.
