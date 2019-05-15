May 9, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 15, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
While visiting the D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion exhibit, Kate Middleton wore an Alessandra Rich dress with polka dots — a timeless trend that was also a favorite of Princess Diana's.
May 15, 2019
3. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union lit up the streets in a pink Derek Lam blazer ($1,790; farfetch.com), plaid blouse ($890; barneys.com), and yellow pleated pants.
May 15, 2019
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry attended the hand & footprint ceremony of Keanu Reeves in a Teresa Helbig mini dress, Chloe Gosselin satin heels, and jewelry from the Atelier Swarovski Core Collection.
May 15, 2019
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria stunned at the Canne Film Festival in a custom Alberta Ferretti gown and Gianvito Rossi heels.
