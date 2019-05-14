May 9, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 14, 2019
1. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union didn't let a rainy day in New York City stop her from glowing in a floral A.W.A.K.E. tie-neck dress, Cult Gaia bag, Saskia Diez earrings, and Chloe Gosselin x Morgan Lane silk crepe sandals.
-
May 14, 2019
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba stepped out in an olive suit, which was accessorized with white pumps and a top-handle bag.
-
May 14, 2019
3. Elle Fanning
At the 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival, Elle Fanning made a beautiful statement in a lilac tulle dress by Ryan Lo and Miu Miu Mary Jane pumps ($950; farfetch.com).
-
May 14, 2019
4. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore went with a black leather Dundas dress and matching Christian Louboutin heels and a coordinating clutch for the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts party.
-
May 14, 2019
5. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde wore a red crystal-embellished Dundas suit with Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Beladora and Anita Ko jewelry.
