May 7, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 13, 2019
1. Katy Perry
Katy Perry paired floral leggings with a bra covered in faux flowers and black stilettos for American Idol.
May 13, 2019
2. Gabrielle Union
At the premiere of L.A.'s Finest, Gabrielle Union dazzled in a beaded black gown with a plunging neck and feathered sleeves.
May 13, 2019
3. Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny demonstrates how to look airport chic in a white striped mini dress, blazer and sneakers.
May 13, 2019
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out in New York wearing a blue sweater with white stripped pants.
May 13, 2019
5. Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles chose a navy blue and gold stripped gown for the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards in London.
