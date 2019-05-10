May 6, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 10, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham made a case for open-toe boots while wearing pieces from her Victoria Beckham collection.
-
May 10, 2019
2. Halle Berry
Halle Berry stunned in a Zimmermann dress ($850; neimanmarcus.com) and pointed-toe pumps during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
-
May 10, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra stepped out for a celebration of the Vineyard Vines x Target collab in a sleeveless white turtleneck tucked into a skirt from the line.
-
May 10, 2019
4. Zendaya
Zendaya hit the New York City streets in a floral ruffled blouse and leather trousers.
-
May 10, 2019
5. Gemma Chan
At the Dia:Beacon Spring Benefit, Gemma Chan wore a multi-color Cos blouse with a wrap skirt, and yellow sandals.
