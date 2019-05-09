May 3, 2019 @ 8:45 AM
Look of the Day
May 9, 2019
1. Halle Berry
Halle Berry took over the New York City streets in a red Antonio Berardi dress, Schutz sandals ($160; schutz.com), and Established jewelry.
May 9, 2019
2. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway completely blew us away in a sequin-embroidered Elie Saab jumpsuit and a metallic clutch.
May 9, 2019
3. Lily Collins
For a screening of Tolkien, Lily Collins wore a Ronald Van Der Kemp gown with a denim corset top and a multi-color striped skirt.
May 9, 2019
4. Emma Stone
Emma Stone attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in a emerald turtleneck tucked into white strousers.
May 9, 2019
5. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier made a casually cool statement at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in a cropped leather jacket, leather mini skirt, lace-up brogues, and a leather cap.
