May 2, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 8, 2019
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stepped out for the premiere of Catch 22 in a green one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta mini dress ($4,790; neimanmarcus.com) and cap-toe pumps.
-
May 8, 2019
2. Celine Dion
Celine Dion put an unexpected twist on a suit by wearing the blazer backwards. A Complet bag ($450; shopbop.com), orange pumps, and tiny sunglasses completed her cool look.
-
May 8, 2019
3. Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle made her first appearance after giving birth in a trench dress by Wales Bonner, Manolo Blahnik heels ($665; saks.com) and a Jennifer Meyer necklace ($750; net-a-porter.com).
-
May 8, 2019
4. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway arrived at the studios of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in an Adeam blazer and trousers with lace-up details.
-
May 8, 2019
5. Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch looked adorable in a plaid Stella Jean blazer ($1,275; modaoperandi.com), Prive Revaux sunglasses, and paint-splattered jeans.
May 8, 2019
Apr 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM