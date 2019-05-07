May 1, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 7, 2019
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Cher in a cutout gown by Dundas. We can't forget to mention the elaborate headpiece, which took the sexy dress to the next level.
-
May 7, 2019
2. Zendaya
At the 2019 Met Gala, Zendaya looked life a real-life princess in a Tommy Hilfiger gown equipped with LED lights and carriage-shaped purse.
-
May 7, 2019
3. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore four different outfits on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, but this demure Brandon Maxwell gown deserves another look.
-
May 7, 2019
4. Ciara
Ciara's interpretation of the camp-themed celebration included a beaded Dundas gown (notice the sleeves) and a beautiful 'fro.
-
May 7, 2019
5. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz wore a Saint Laurent gown with a spade-shaped cutout and lots of diamond jewels at the 2019 Met Gala.
May 7, 20191 of 5
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski paid homage to Cher in a cutout gown by Dundas. We can't forget to mention the elaborate headpiece, which took the sexy dress to the next level.
Must Reads
Apr 30, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Jessica Alba Demos an Elegant Way to Wear a Sheer Dress
Apr 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Amber Heard Just Wore the Wildest Naked Dress We've Seen on the Red Carpet
Apr 26, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Charlize Theron's Breathtaking Couture Gown Deserves a Closer Look
Apr 25, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Amal Clooney's Latest Outfit Is Workwear Perfection
Apr 24, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Emilia Clarke Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in a Fiery Red Dress
Apr 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Miley Cyrus Just Hit the Red Carpet in a Sexy Cut-Out Gown
Apr 22, 2019 @ 10:45 AM