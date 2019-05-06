Apr 30, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 6, 2019
1. Julia Roberts
For a screening of Homecoming, Julia Roberts wore a light blue Pallas suit and she finished off the trendy look with white boots.
May 6, 2019
2. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker isn't waiting for the Met Gala to make an attention-grabbing statement. At the GLAAD media gala, she wore an Elie Saab gown with a floral headpiece.
May 6, 2019
3. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross lit up the scene in a Cinq à Sept set and a glittery gold clutch. White sneakers added a cool edge to her glam look.
May 6, 2019
4. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner stepped out in New York City in a Mach & Mach stripe blazer and sheer crystal-embellished pants.
May 6, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley struck a pose in a pink Jacquemus blazer ($830; modaoperandi.com) and loose-fitting trousers.
