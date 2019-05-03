Apr 29, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2019
1. Angela Bassett
At the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, Angela Bassett shut down the red carpet in a sequin bralette, matching skirt, and coordinating jacket — all by Cavanagh Baker.
-
May 3, 2019
2. Blake Lively
Blake Lively revealed her pregnancy at the Pokemon Detective Pikachu premiere in a yellow Retrofete sequin gown.
-
May 3, 2019
3. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger attended Prada's Resort show while wearing a blue button-down blouse layered with a lace dress from the brand.
-
May 3, 2019
4. Ciara
For VH1's Dear Mama celebration, Ciara wore a Stephane Rolland look, which was her second outfit by the brand this week.
-
May 3, 2019
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon studios in a white T-shirt, which was tucked into a pencil skirt. Giuseppe Zanotti heels ($625; net-a-porter.com) complete her look.
