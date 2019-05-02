Apr 26, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 2, 2019
1. Emilia Clarke
For an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Emilia Clarke wore a Martin Grant purple sequin blouse ($720; modaoperandi.com) tucked into a rust-colored skirt. Silver Jimmy Choo sandals completed her winning outfit.
May 2, 2019
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift looked absolutely pretty while wearing a lavender Raisa & Vanessa dress ($3,258; luisaviaroma.com) to the Billboard Music Awards.
May 2, 2019
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped out looking effortlessly polished in a funnel neck blouse, silky skirt, tan blazer, and dainty heels.
May 2, 2019
4. Ciara
Ciara made a bold statement in a Stephane Rolland gown, which included a sheer plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, and a dramatic ruffle.
May 2, 2019
5. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner attended the Billboard Music Awards in a Louis Vuitton jacquard jacket and matching trousers.
