Apr 25, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
On Wednesday morning, Kate Middleton visited the Kantor Centre of Excellence while wearing a green Emilia Wickstead dress, beige pumps, Kiki McDonough earrings ($3,285; neimanmarcus.com), and a Mulberry clutch ($650; nordstrom.com).
-
May 1, 2019
2. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez made an appearance at The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment celebration in a Celine dress, black heels, and a dainty barrette.
-
May 1, 2019
3. Charlize Theron
For an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Charlize Theron wore a mini Christian Dior dress with boots.
-
May 1, 2019
4. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier attended The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment in Entertainment event in a white suit by ALEXACHUNG, red Mari Giudicelli heels, and a Louis Vuitton bag.
-
May 1, 2019
5. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen wore an Azzi & Osta gown and strappy heels to the City Harvest gala.
