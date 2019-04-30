Apr 24, 2019 @ 12:30 PM
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2019
1. Jessica Alba
During the Dior Cruise show, Jessica Alba struck a pose in a toile de Jouy jumpsuit and sheer skirt by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
-
April 30, 2019
2. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o styled a leather and tulle look with a saddle belt bag during the Dior Cruise show in Marrakesh.
-
April 30, 2019
3. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attended the Chanel Annual Artists Dinner in a Zeynep Arcay blazer and trousers.
-
April 30, 2019
4. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett added a feminine twist to a menswear-inspired blazer by pairing it with a sheer, polka-dot blouse for the Chanel Annual Artists Dinner.
-
April 30, 2019
5. Lily Collins
For the Tolkien premiere, Lily Collins looked absolutely beautiful in a Giambattista Valli gown and Cartier jewels.
