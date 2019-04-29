Apr 23, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2019
1. Amber Heard
For the premiere of Gully, Amber Heard wore a sheer, trench-inspired dress by Claes Iversen with see-through gloves and Christain Louboutin pumps.
-
April 29, 2019
2. Janelle Monáe
At the Ugly Dolls premeire, Janelle Monáe made a fun statement in an Alice + Olivia shirt and multi-color skirt.
-
April 29, 2019
3. Rose Byrne
At the Ads-Up Your Shout Gala, Rose Byrne wore an Ulla Johnson dress ($575; net-a-porter.com) with Alexandre Birman heels ($595; neimanmarcus.com) and Rebecca de Ravenel earrings ($275; modaoperandi.com).
-
April 29, 2019
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger stepped out in a black denim jumpsuit by Isabel Marant ($825; net-a-porter.com) and strappy sandals during the Formula E in Paris.
-
April 29, 2019
5. Jasmine Tookes
For a celebration of Uoma Beauty, Jasmine Tookes wore a pink blazer with leather pants and pointed-toe pumps.
