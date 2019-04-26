Apr 22, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 26, 2019
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron attended the premiere of Longshot in a Givenchy gown and accessorized with a silver clutch.
-
April 26, 2019
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton stepped out in a Catherine Walker & Co coat dress, matching fascinator, and green pumps for the annual Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving.
-
April 26, 2019
3. Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner wore a mini dress with metallic sandals to the X Men: Dark Phoenix photocall in Paris.
-
April 26, 2019
4. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes attended a luncheon for the Tribeca Film Festival while wearing a white T-shirt tucked into loose trousers. A classic blazer, black pumps, and a tan handbag completed her look.
-
April 26, 2019
5. Jessica Chastain
While promoting X Men: Dark Phoenix, Jessica Chastain stunned in an off-the-shoulder suit, studded sunglasses, and pointed-toe heels.
