Apr 19, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
April 25, 2019
1. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney stepped out in New York City wearing a white Zac Posen dress and jacket, which was paired with her go-to Michael Kors bag ($745; michaelkors.com), dark sunglasses, and beige pumps.
-
April 25, 2019
2. Lily Collins
For the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiere in London, Lily Collins wore an Elie Saab dress with sheer embroidery and sequins.
-
April 25, 2019
3. Angela Bassett
During The Apollo premiere at Tribecca Film Festival, Angela Bassett looked absolutely pretty in a pink Greta Constantine dress styled with gold sandals and sparkly earrings.
-
April 25, 2019
4. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron served up a dark, glam look in a Christian Dior Haute Couture mini dress with lace, studs, and leather details.
-
April 25, 2019
5. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo stepped out in a Off-White wrap dress ($2,815; farfetch.com), which features a fluorescent green snake and logo print.
