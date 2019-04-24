Apr 18, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 24, 2019
1. Emilia Clarke
For the Time 100 Gala, Emilia Clarke looked absolutely beautiful in a red Dolce & Gabbana bustier gown with a glamorous tulle skirt.
-
April 24, 2019
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore made an elegant statement in a black and white Givenchy ensemble, which included delicate feathers and fringed beading.
-
April 24, 2019
3. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift continued her pink streak in a whimsical J. Mendel gown with voluminous sleeves and a custom bolero at the Time 100 Gala.
-
April 24, 2019
4. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell sparkled on the red carpet in a gold Valentino gown, which included shiny embroidery.
-
April 24, 2019
5. Brie Larson
Brie Larson nailed her red carpet look at the Time 100 Gala in a green Prada dress made with a sweetheart neckline and cool pockets.
