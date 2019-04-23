Apr 18, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2019
1. Miley Cyrus
Miley Cuyrus supported her hubby Liam Hemsworth at the Avengers: Endgame premiere while wearing a Saint Laurent gown with a mid-section cutout and crystal embellishment.
-
April 23, 2019
2. Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson looked absolutely gorgeous in a sparkly Versace gown, metallic sandals, and a matching clutch.
-
April 23, 2019
3. Zoe Saldana
At the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Zoe Saldana brightened things up in a fuchsia Givenchy gown with a peplum waist and asymmetric pleating.
-
April 23, 2019
4. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman made a demure statement in a Dior button-up top and thigh-high slit skirt at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.
-
April 23, 2019
5. Tessa Thompson
During the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Tessa Thompson made heads turn in a hand-painted Ronald van der Kemp gown with cool cutouts.
