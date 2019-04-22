Apr 16, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 22, 2019
1. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton attended Easter Sunday Service in head-to-toe blue, wearing an Alexander McQueen coat, matching fascinator by Jane Taylor ($1,265; neimanmarcus.com), and suede Emmy London pumps.
-
April 22, 2019
2. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a chambray Alice + Olivia jumpsuit ($350; shopbop.com), which was anchored with Gucci espadrille wedges, Chanel sunglasses, Hermès bracelet, and a Hermès Birkin handbag.
-
April 22, 2019
3. Naomi Campbell
During Arise Fashion Week In Lagos, Naomi Campbell wore an asymmetric top with ruffled pants.
-
April 22, 2019
4. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner dressed up on Easter Sunday in a Tanya Taylor dress ($545; orchardmile.com), beige shoes, and a tan handbag.
-
April 22, 2019
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts attended brunch in a floral dress, which was paired with a Chloé bag ($1,690; saks.com) and white Converse sneakers ($50; zappos.com).
