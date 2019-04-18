Apr 12, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 18, 2019
1. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner stepped out in a micro Christopher Kane leopard dress, which was paired with Stuart Weitzman kitten heels ($365; stuartweitzman.com), a Chloé bag ($1,069; matchesfashion.com), and skinny sunglasses.
-
April 18, 2019
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain put a feminine twist on a menswear-inspired suit with Ralph Lauren separates, a RL50 bag ($2,750; ralphlauren.com), and Sergio Rossi pumps ($695; farfetch.com).
-
April 18, 2019
3. Ciara
Ciara visited the Bravo studios in a Dundas high-neck dress and Giuseppe Zanotti naked heels ($995; shopbop.com).
-
April 18, 2019
4. Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale wore head-to-toe stripes and accessorized with platform Nicholas Kirkwood heels and a circle crossbody bag.
-
April 18, 2019
5. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn paired a Peter Pilotto blazer and pants with a Laura Basci bodysuit, Jimmy Choo heels, Jacob & Co. earrings, and Anita Ko jewelry.
