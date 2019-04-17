Apr 11, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 17, 2019
1. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway stepped out in a green suit, which was paired with a lace top, statement Rachel Comey earrings ($95; shopbop.com), and a croc bag.
April 17, 2019
2. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss made a bold statement in an Olivier Theyskens red dress with an asymmetric hemline and side cutouts.
April 17, 2019
3. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde stepped out for the premiere of Booksmart in a leopard pleated dress and classic black pumps.
April 17, 2019
4. Rihanna
Rihanna went with a denim-on-denim look for a night out in New York City.
April 17, 2019
5. Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps wore a belted multi-color dress and Rothys pointed-toe shoes ($145; rothys.com) to a dinner in NYC.
