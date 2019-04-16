Apr 10, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 16, 2019
1. Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara stepped out in a casual spring outfit, which included a Dolce&Gabbana floral jacket, blue jeans, platform heels, and a beige Chanel bag ($7,224; farfetch.com).
-
April 16, 2019
2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas mixed a classic Chanel tweed suit with fun PVC boots and a yellow quilted bag ($3,440; rebag.com).
-
April 16, 2019
3. Amanda Seyfried
For the WP Theater Gala, Amanda Seyfried wore a black long-sleeve mini dress with criss-cross strap pumps.
-
April 16, 2019
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore chose a fluffy white Valentino dress and black boots for the premiere of Gloria Bell.
-
April 16, 2019
5. Katy Perry
Katy Perry's latest American Idol outfit included a pleated Emilio Pucci dress, shiny gloves, metallic heels, and Lady Grey earrings.
