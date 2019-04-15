Apr 9, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 15, 2019
1. Hailey Baldwin
As the new face of Levi’s 501, Hailey Baldwin showed up at the brand’s Coachella bash, giving her denim a daring twist with a vintage Dior corset, Jennifer Fisher hoops, a Jack Vartanian chain necklace and a pair of red Vans sneakers.
-
April 15, 2019
2. Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson paired a hot pink dress with studded boots while promoting her new film UglyDolls.
-
April 15, 2019
3. Elisabeth MossWhile visiting SiriusXM Studios in NYC, Elisabeth Moss balanced out her metallic midi skirt with some classic wardrobe staples, including a black leather jacket, a black tee, and some Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
-
April 15, 2019
4. Cardi B
Cardi B's pastel colored pant suit complimented her yellow nails at the Swisher Sweets Awards in West Hollywood.
-
April 15, 2019
5. Brie Larson
At a press conference for Avengers: Endgame in South Korea, Brie Larson donned a caped leather Valentino minidress with tights and black boots.
April 15, 20191 of 5
Hailey Baldwin
As the new face of Levi’s 501, Hailey Baldwin showed up at the brand’s Coachella bash, giving her denim a daring twist with a vintage Dior corset, Jennifer Fisher hoops, a Jack Vartanian chain necklace and a pair of red Vans sneakers.
Must Reads
Apr 8, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Ultimate Plunge Gown to Marc Jacobs's Wedding
Apr 5, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Halle Berry Just Wore the Iconic Dress That'll Never Go Out Of Style
Apr 4, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Emilia Clarke Wore a Gown With a Secret Message to the Game of Thrones Premiere
Apr 3, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Katie Holmes Shows Us a Classy Way to Wear the See-Through Blouse Trend
Apr 2, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Gabrielle Union Shows Us an Easy Way to Wear This Wild Trend
Apr 1, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Proves She's the Queen of Red Carpets in a Daring, Thigh-High Slit Gown
Mar 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM