Apr 8, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 12, 2019
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all buttoned up for the Women In The World Summit wearing a Ralph & Russo tweed suit with Sergio Rossi clear pumps (shop similar here) and Chopard jewelry.
-
April 12, 2019
2. Katy Perry
Katy Perry chose a blue geometric-print DVF dress to accept an award for her activism at the DVF Awards in New York City.
-
April 12, 2019
3. Mandy Moore
This Is Us star Mandy Moore shined in a green silk dress with a black bow for the Los Angeles premiere of Breakthrough.
-
April 12, 2019
4. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle looked elegant in a floral gown at the Los Angeles Ballet Gala.
-
April 12, 2019
5. Meg Ryan
Meg Ryan paired a black suit with combat boots for the 30th anniversary celebration of When Harry Met Sally at the opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival in Hollywood.
