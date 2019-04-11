Apr 5, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Look of the Day
April 11, 2019
1. Scarlett Johansson
For the Avengers: Endgame premiere, Scarlett Johansson completely stunned in a Tom Ford suit with a surprising cutout.
April 11, 2019
2. Michelle Obama
While promoting her book in Stockholm, Michelle Obama wore a summer green Acne Studios suit with glittery high heels.
April 11, 2019
3. Padma Lakshmi
At the 10th Anniversary of the Women in the World Summit, Padma Lakshmi stepped out in a floral corset dress, a blazer draped over her shoulders, gold pendant necklace, and strappy sandals
April 11, 2019
4. Lily Collins
During an appearance on The Today Show, Lily Collins wore a white Ronny Kobo dress with a matching Kendall and Kylie jacket. Christian Louboutin heels ($695; net-a-porter.com), a Fendi bag ($2,100; fendi.com), and Cartier jewelry finished her look.
April 11, 2019
5. Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel stepped out for Dwyane Wade's retirement party in a graphic T-shirt, black swing coat, coordinating skinny jeans, suede boots, and an orange Hermès bag ($17,115; farfetch.com).
