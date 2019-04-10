Apr 4, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 10, 2019
1. Jennifer Lopez
While promoting her new music, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a white tank top, black pants with suspenders, Alaïa platform heels ($1,630; barneys.com), Hermès bracelet ($1,175; hermes.com), and gold hoop earrings.
-
April 10, 2019
2. Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama looked absolutely stunning in a pink Stine Goya blazer ($1,335; net-a-porter.com) and pants ($960; net-a-porter.com) embellished with tiny crystals.
-
April 10, 2019
3. Hilary Rhoda
Hilary Rhoda stepped out in a feathery Pamella Roland dress and metallic heels to the 2019 Whitney Museum of Art Gala.
-
April 10, 2019
4. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger made a cool statement in a short Michael Kors suit, which was accented with feathers and crystals.
-
April 10, 2019
5. Elle Fanning
For her 21st birthday, Elle Fanning wore a pretty floral dress with pink platform heels and a Chanel bag.
April 10, 20191 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
While promoting her new music, Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a white tank top, black pants with suspenders, Alaïa platform heels ($1,630; barneys.com), Hermès bracelet ($1,175; hermes.com), and gold hoop earrings.
Must Reads
Apr 3, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Katie Holmes Shows Us a Classy Way to Wear the See-Through Blouse Trend
Apr 2, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Gabrielle Union Shows Us an Easy Way to Wear This Wild Trend
Apr 1, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Proves She's the Queen of Red Carpets in a Daring, Thigh-High Slit Gown
Mar 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Us How to Put a Party-Ready Twist on Work Pants
Mar 28, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us an Easy Way to Jazz Up Work Pants
Mar 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Went Shirtless for Her Latest Party Look
Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:15 AM