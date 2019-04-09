Apr 3, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 9, 2019
1. Olivia Munn
While promoting The Rook, Olivia Munn wore a dreamy Schiaparelli dress with Christian Louboutin heels ($725; barneys.com) and Graziela Gems and EF Collection jewelry.
2. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams attended the premire of Fosse/Verdon, in a custom Louis Vuitton gown with intricate beading.
3. Issa Rae
Issa Rae made heads turn at the premiere of Little in a balloon-sleeve Balmain mini dress.
4. Chrissy Metz
For a conversation on her new film Breakthrough, Chrissy Metz wore a bright red lace dress with metallic sandals.
5. Lily Collins
Lily Collins stepped out in a seafoam green outfit, which included a slip dress, sheer jacket, criss-cross heels, and matching eyeshadow.
