Look of the Day
1. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski wore a plunging halter gown by Saks Potts, Jeffrey Levinson clutch ($1,795; barneys.com), and Jimmy Choo sandals ($795; nordstrom.com) to Marc Jacobs's wedding over the weekend.
2. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman made heads turn in a lace Christopher Kane dress and bow-accented heels.
3. Kacey Musgraves
Kacey Musgraves hit the red carpet while wearing a Christian Cowan ombré pastel suit (no shirt needed).
4. Zoe Saldana
At the premiere of Missing Link, Zoe Saldana wore a Rosie Asssoulin dress with a sheer panel. Chloe Gosselin sandals ($940; farfetch.com) and Jared jewelry completed her look.
5. Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood attended the 54th ACM Awards in a glittery Nicolas Jebran gown and crystal-covered sandals.
