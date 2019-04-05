Apr 1, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2019
1. Halle Berry
Halle Berry attended CinemaCon in a metallic Patbo wrap dress ($354; saks.com), Stella Luna heels, and jewelry by Established, Graziela Gems, and Vita Fede.
-
April 5, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning visited the SiriusXM studios in a white crop top and asymmetric skirt by Louiza Babouryan. Feathery Brother Vellies heels added the perfect finishing touches.
-
April 5, 2019
3. Taraji P. Henson
Tarji P. Henson took the animal print trend to the next level in a Jeremy Scott x London Fog coat ($150; macys.com).
-
April 5, 2019
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley celebrated the launch of Patrick Ta's beauty collection in a pink Isabel Marant jumpsuit and suede boots ($2,440; matchesfashion.com).
-
April 5, 2019
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria attended CinemaCon in a Vitor Zerbinato jumpsuit, Nigora Tabayer jewels, and Victoria Beckham shoes.
April 5, 20191 of 5
Halle Berry
Halle Berry attended CinemaCon in a metallic Patbo wrap dress ($354; saks.com), Stella Luna heels, and jewelry by Established, Graziela Gems, and Vita Fede.
Must Reads
Mar 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Us How to Put a Party-Ready Twist on Work Pants
Mar 28, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Victoria Beckham Shows Us an Easy Way to Jazz Up Work Pants
Mar 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Went Shirtless for Her Latest Party Look
Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Mandy Moore Found the Perfect Wear-Everywhere Dress for Spring
Mar 25, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Reese Witherspoon Found the Cutest Linen Dress for Her Birthday
Mar 22, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Demos a Glam Way to Wear This Laid-Back Trend
Mar 21, 2019 @ 12:15 PM