Mar 29, 2019 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 4, 2019
1. Emilia Clarke
For the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke wore a sheer Valentino gown with the words, "Leave your door open for me. I might sleepwalk into your arms," etched across the bodice. Christian Louboutin heels and jewelry from Taffin completed her winning outfit.
-
April 4, 2019
2. Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie completely shut things down in an Iris Van Herpen gown, Delfina Delettrezz jewels, and Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
April 4, 2019
3. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel made a bright statement at the Game of Thrones premiere in an Ermano Scervino gown, Jimmy Choo heels, and Ara Vartanian jewelry.
-
April 4, 2019
4. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez promoted her new single "Medicine" while wearing a tuxedo look paired with ombré sunglasses and a gold-chain Chanel handbag.
-
April 4, 2019
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts chose a sheer dress, black sandals, and a Tous handbag and jewels while celebrating her partnership with the brand.
