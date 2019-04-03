Mar 28, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 3, 2019
1. Katie Holmes
During CinemaCon, Katie Holmes paired a sheer white Ulla Johnson blouse ($325; revolve.com) with a red bra, vine print skirt, and multi-color sandals.
April 3, 2019
2. Elle Fanning
For the premiere of Teen Spirit, Elle Fanning went for head-to-toe pink in a Rodarte gown, a satin headband, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
April 3, 2019
3. Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore dressed up in a Petar Petrov dress, Roger Vivier clutch, and feathery Roger Vivier heels for a fun evening at Hotel Vivier.
April 3, 2019
4. Melissa McCarthy
While promoting The Kitchen, Melissa McCarthy wore a sheer leopard blouse tucked into a matching pleated skirt and finished off her outfit with red mules.
April 3, 2019
5. Jessica Chastain
During an event for It: Chapter Two, Jessica Chastain wore a Bella Freud blazer ($993; net-a-poreter.com) and shorts with colorful Christian Louboutin heels ($775; barneys.com).
