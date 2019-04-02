Mar 28, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2019
1. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union doubled down on the leopard print trend in a Prada blouse and skirt and finished off her winning outfit with sparkly Manolo Blahnik heels.
-
April 2, 2019
2. Sandra Oh
For the season two premiere of Killing Eve, Sandra Oh wore a polished white suit by Armani with beige sandals by Tamara Mellon.
-
April 2, 2019
3. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore brightened things up in a multi-color Maison Valentino dress ($5,980; bergdorfgoodman.com) and chunky platform sandals.
-
April 2, 2019
4. Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan wore a lavender Christian Siriano dress, with Stuart Weitzman heels, and Le Vian Jewelry to the Native Son premiere.
-
April 2, 2019
5. Taylor Schilling
For the premiere of The Public Movie, Taylor Schilling stepped out in a sheer Zhivago gown, H.Stern and Ara Vartanian jewelry, Amanda Pearl clutch, and Stuart Weitzman heels.
April 2, 20191 of 5
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union doubled down on the leopard print trend in a Prada blouse and skirt and finished off her winning outfit with sparkly Manolo Blahnik heels.
Must Reads
Mar 27, 2019 @ 11:00 AM
Kourtney Kardashian Went Shirtless for Her Latest Party Look
Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Mandy Moore Found the Perfect Wear-Everywhere Dress for Spring
Mar 25, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Reese Witherspoon Found the Cutest Linen Dress for Her Birthday
Mar 22, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Jennifer Lopez Demos a Glam Way to Wear This Laid-Back Trend
Mar 21, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Taraji P. Henson Found the Comfortable, Red Carpet-Worthy Jumpsuit We All Need
Mar 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Naked Dress in the Middle of the Day
Mar 19, 2019 @ 9:00 AM