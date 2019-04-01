Mar 26, 2019 @ 11:15 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2019
1. Lupita Nyong'o
At the NAACP Awards, Lupita Nyong'o took us back in time, wearing a Victorian era-inspired Giambattista Valli gown with Zameer Kassam jewels.
-
April 1, 2019
2. Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier lit up the scene at the NAACP Awards in a one-shoulder Pyer Moss gown, red sandals, and gold earrings.
-
April 1, 2019
3. Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton brought the drama in a ruffled, one-shoulder Valentino gown at the NAACP awards.
-
April 1, 2019
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain stunned in a royal blue Elie Saab gown, Piaget jewelry, and René Caovilla heels at the Golden Camera awards.
-
April 1, 2019
5. Marsai Martin
Marsai Martin's second look at the NAACP Awards included a Viktor & Rolf ombré gown, black sandals, and sparkling earrings.
