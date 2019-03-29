Mar 25, 2019 @ 9:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 29, 2019
1. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow attended the GLAAD Awards in a Peter Pilotto feathery top, belted trousers, and Giuseppe Zanotti Alina sandals.
-
March 29, 2019
2. Ciara
Ciara took on the neon trend in a structured blazer, sports bra, and loose trousers during a viewing party for Ru Paul's Drag Race.
-
March 29, 2019
3. Lea Michele
Lea Michele wore a silky lilac dress by Galvan London with Casadei heels to the GLAAD awards.
-
March 29, 2019
4. Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o arrived to film an episode of The View in a Dorothee Schumacher knit top and skirt ($850; modaoperandi.com), Malone Souliers heels, Mulberry bag, and jewelry by Graziela Gems, Melinda Maria, and Ef Collection.
-
March 29, 2019
5. Isla Fisher
For the The Beach Bum premiere, Isla Fisher wore a Raisa Vanessa mini dress, Tyler Ellis bag, and Casadei heels.
