Mar 22, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2019
1. Victoria Beckham
At the opening of the National Museum of Qatar, Victoria Beckham brought a white blouse and trousers to life by pairing them with bright pink pumps, a gold clutch, and a pendant necklace ($295; farfetch.com).
-
March 28, 2019
2. Ashley Graham
During the finale of American Beauty Star, Ashley Graham struck a pose in a metallic Fannie Schiavoni look, coordinating Alevi Milano sandals ($295; barneys.com), and Jack Vartanian jewelry.
-
March 28, 2019
3. Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley stunned in a chartreuse Cushnie dress ($1,595; neimanmarcus.com), silver pumps, and sparkling earrings.
-
March 28, 2019
4. Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot stunned in an Escada suit, black pumps, and the Escada heart bag by Rita Ora ($1,195; escada.com).
-
March 28, 2019
5. Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman wore a sheer black dress and strappy sandals to the 64. David Di Donatello awards.
