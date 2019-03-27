Mar 21, 2019 @ 12:15 PM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2019
1. Kourtney Kardashian
For Diana Ross's birthday party, Kourtney Kardashian lit up the scene in a glittery Filles a Papa suit and a fancy bra.
-
March 27, 2019
2. Brie Larson
Brie Larson embraced the western vibes of a decorative Rodarte leather jacket, coordinating skirt, and Jimmy Choo pumps during a screening of Netflix's Unicorn Store.
-
March 27, 2019
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra served up vacation goals in a Ph5 dress ($385; ph5.com), cat-eye sunglasses, a straw hat, and Brian Atwood flats while in Miami.
-
March 27, 2019
4. Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman celebrated the launch of Pandora's Garden collection in comfy, cropped trousers, white T-shirt, pointed-toe boots, Pandora jewels, and a camel coat.
-
March 27, 2019
5. Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus stunned in a Marc Jacobs tulle dress, Manolo Blahnik navy pumps ($665; neimanmarcus.com), Gabriela Hearst bag and, Nam Cho jewelry.
March 27, 20191 of 5
Kourtney Kardashian
For Diana Ross's birthday party, Kourtney Kardashian lit up the scene in a glittery Filles a Papa suit and a fancy bra.
Must Reads
Mar 20, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Naked Dress in the Middle of the Day
Mar 19, 2019 @ 9:00 AM
Lupita Nyong'o Just Gave Us a Stylish Lesson in Color Mixing
Mar 18, 2019 @ 10:45 AM
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Iconic Heels That Will Never Go Out of Style
Mar 15, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Taylor Swift's Sequin Romper Is a Mermaid Dream
Mar 14, 2019 @ 10:30 AM
Christie Brinkley Just Shut Down the Red Carpet in Sneakers
Mar 13, 2019 @ 9:45 AM
Kate Middleton Switched Up Her Style With a Trendy Pair of Pants
Mar 12, 2019 @ 9:30 AM